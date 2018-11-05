WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on rumored Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker match

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 05 Nov 2018, 18:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker face off soon?

What's the story?

We are at that point of the year when the rumor mill is buzzing with reports about possible big-money matches for WWE's most popular PPV, WrestleMania.

One rumor that has been doing the rounds is that the next WrestleMania, WrestleMania 35, will be the show where The Undertaker officially retires from the WWE.

The most recent rumor is that The Phenom will face off against The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels, sometime soon.

In case you didn't know...

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker faced off at WWE's Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia, in a tag team match, where Michaels teamed with Triple H, while The Undertaker teamed with Kane.

D-Generation X won the match, which was the headlining match of the PPV which was mired in controversy. But DX's victory came at a cost as Triple H tore his right pectoral muscle.

Also Read: WWE Rumor Mill: Triple H's Surgery Status Disclosed?

The heart of the matter

According to Twitter account WrestleVotes, who have previously predicted many matches, the match between Michaels and The Undertaker looks like it may not happen if Triple H is not involved. His injury in the match at Saudi Arabia has put the huge match between HBK and The Phenom in question.

The report states that Michaels was willing to wrestle in a few matches following the Crown Jewel show, with one of the rumored matches being the one against The Undertaker.

Some thoughts / insight as to Survivor Series. Easier to get it all in one tweet, reason for the notepad image. pic.twitter.com/kSanNNQ4v4 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 4, 2018

What's next?

Next up for WWE is one of the Big Four PPVs, Survivor Series, which will be held on 18 November 2018 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

WrestleMania 35 will be held in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on April 7th, 2019. Could that be the venue where The Undertaker finally retire?