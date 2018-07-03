WWE Rumor Mill: Sami Zayn's injury status and WWE comeback timeline revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 655 // 03 Jul 2018, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Zayn has been praised by one and all for his portrayal of a cowardly heel character on WWE RAW

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sami Zayn is likely to have surgery for his left rotator cuff injury much earlier than what was initially expected.

Additionally, a possible comeback timeline for Zayn has also been revealed. Besides, further details on the WWE RAW Superstar’s injury issues have also been noted.

In case you didn’t know…

Sami Zayn has dealt with shoulder injury issues for several years; dating back to his performances with Kevin Owens on the independent professional wrestling circuit back in 2009.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Zayn initially experienced injury issues with his left shoulder—injuring it on the indies as well as during his RAW debut opposite John Cena.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Sami Zayn—as confirmed by WWE.com—admitted that he’d been performing for quite some time despite dealing with a couple of torn rotator cuffs.

Zayn revealed that he tore his right rotator cuff during a live event in Montreal, following which his left shoulder aka his bad shoulder also started “to act up again”. Zayn notably worked his singles match with Bobby Lashley at Money In The Bank last month, despite dealing with the injuries.

Contrary to previous reports which indicated that Zayn could have surgery on his left rotator cuff in the next 6-7 weeks—what with the fact that he already had surgery on his right rotator cuff—it’s now being reported that Zayn will undergo surgery on his left shoulder within the next couple of weeks.

Furthermore, the belief is that Zayn could be out of action till February of 2019.

What’s next?

Per general medical guidelines, the recovery time for a torn rotator cuff is about 4-6 months.

In case of an athlete, particularly ones competing in a full-contact sport such as pro-wrestling, it’s considered the norm for the injured performer to ease his/her way back into sporting competition after completing rehab for a shoulder injury.

Sportskeeda wishes Sami Zayn a safe and speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on Sami Zayn’s injury issues? Sound off in the comments!