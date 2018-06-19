WWE Rumor Mill: Sami Zayn taking time off to deal with injury

Zayn has apparently been dealing with a nagging injury.

The nature of Zayn's injury remains unknown

What's the story?

Sunday night at WWE Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match with little effort.

The following night on Raw, Zayn was conspicuous by his absence, and now Mike Johnson of PWInsider has given the possible reason behind this.

In case you didn’t know…

After a long drawn feud which concluded at WrestleMania 34, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came over to Raw post the Superstar Shakeup, after being kayfabe fired from the blue brand, according to the stipulation of their WrestleMania match.

For the past few weeks, Zayn has been involved in a feud with Bobby Lashley, and to be honest, the fans were relieved to see the storyline end at MITB. The promos and segments involving Lashley's sisters and the whole obstacle course etc. were cringe-worthy at best, and if anything, the feud derailed any momentum Lashley had when he first arrived on Raw.

The heart of the matter

Now, PWInsider reveals that there might be a reason why the match between Lashley and Zayn at MITB was one-sided - Zayn has been working through a nagging injury for some time now.

Also, MITB will apparently be the last date that Zayn will work with the company, as he is now set to take time off to address the injury. In fact he is scheduled to travel to Birmingham Alabama to be examined soon. The nature of the injury however remains unknown as of this writing.

What's next?

If Zayn has been working through the injury for a while now, it is likely that it is nothing too serious. However, without knowing the nature or extent of the injury, it is difficult to predict the timeline for his return.

Bobby Lashley has been announced to be a part of the multi-man tag match at Extreme Rules next month to determine the number one contender for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Hopefully, Zayn will also be able to return before the Extreme Rules PPV in July.

Would you like to see Zayn at the Extreme Rules PPV?