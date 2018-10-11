WWE Rumor Mill: Sasha Banks could return to WWE at Evolution

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since it was announced that she had suffered a mystery injury back in September and was then pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge. Despite this, Banks is expected to make her return to the ring at a WWE Live Event ahead of Evolution in less than three weeks time.

It was announced on September 21st that Banks had suffered a mystery injury and was then pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge and replaced by Mickie James. Banks has since been quiet about the injury that she is struggling with and many reports even suggested that the details of her injury were kept a secret backstage as well.

Banks has recently been teaming with Bayley on Monday Night Raw and it was believed that the two women were set to be part of a tag team match at Evolution to crown the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speculation surrounding Sasha Banks has seen many reporters just to all kinds of conclusions in regards to her injury, but even though it was earlier reported that Banks had been missed off the Evolution poster and asked for some "time off" from the company, this could only be a short-term plan.

According to a report by WrestlingInc, Banks is currently advertised for a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on Saturday, October 20th, which is just a week before Evolution, which means that it's likely that The Boss could be fit in time to make her return to Raw (where she is still advertised by the arena) the following week or even at Evolution if WWE wants to make her a surprise.

Evolution takes place live from The Veteran's Memorial Collesium in Nw York on October 28th and so far there are just four matches scheduled to take place, including Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella for the Raw Women's Championship, Trish Stratus and Lita taking on Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte in the first ever Last Woman Standing match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship.

