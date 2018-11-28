WWE Rumor Mill: Seth Rollins' Curb-Stomp finisher reportedly banned again

Rollins uses the Curb-Stomp in 2018, on Finn Balor

What's the story?

The Curb-Stomp finisher of current Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins has reportedly been banned again, according to WrestlingNewsSource.Com.

In case you didn't know...

Debuting on the main roster in 2012, Rollins utilized the move alongside Shield members Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

At WrestleMania 31, Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with the Curb-Stomp, though the move was banned later that same year due to PR reasons.

In early 2018, the move was quietly reinstated.

The heart of the matter

According to the report via WNS, an insider told them that the USA Network are having trouble with the Curb-Stomp finisher, due to the devastating (and often fatal) injuries a real-life curb-stomp can cause.

It is believed that Rollins' Falcon Arrow signature will be his new finisher in the future.

This isn't the first time that the move has been banned, as the move was outlawed in 2015, reportedly because Vince McMahon was worried about young members of the WWE Universe unsafely copying the move.

Speaking to FOX Sports after the move was banned for the first time, Rollins said that he was sad to see the move go, but understood why from a business perspective.

"It was a decision that was collectively made from a PR standpoint. The Curb-Stomp just seemed like it was too perceptually violent, I guess you would say. I never hurt anyone with it. It was just something we didn't want kids trying on each other."

What's next?

Rollins will defend the Intercontinental Championship against former Shield-brother Dean Ambrose at WWE: TLC, after Ambrose turned on the group last month on RAW.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs will take place December 16, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and will feature Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live.