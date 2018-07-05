WWE Rumor Mill: Shinsuke Nakamura's in-ring comeback date possibly revealed

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 673 // 05 Jul 2018, 19:23 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura seems to be well on the road to recovery after his dog bite incident

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the possible comeback timeline for WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was discussed.

Apparently, Nakamura is expected to return much earlier than what was initially expected. Besides, details on Nakamura’s medical clearance status have also been expounded upon.

In case you didn’t know….

The June 26th, 2018 episode of SmackDown Live transpired at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California—the tapings of which were preceded by a dog bite incident involving Shinsuke Nakamura.

Apparently, Nakamura was accidentally bitten by a police dog that was a part of the team sweeping the area during a routine police check, before the SmackDown Live tapings got underway.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Nikkan Sports recently asserted the possibility of Shinsuke Nakamura missing out on in-ring action for no less than 2 weeks.

Regardless, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer insinuated that Nakamura could return much earlier than the aforementioned 2-week period. Meltzer stated—

“(Shinsuke) Nakamura, you know, they (WWE) announced him for the pay-per-view. He’s not (medically) cleared right now.”

“Nakamura I think is going to be meeting with the doctor on Monday. So he could be cleared as soon as Monday. And they (WWE) expect him on the (Extreme Rules) pay-per-view.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts indicate that Nakamura could make his in-ring return likely on the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

What’s next?

Shinsuke Nakamura recently cut a video promo ahead of his upcoming match at Extreme Rules; warning WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy.

The WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV is set to take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

“The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at the aforementioned Extreme Rules event.

