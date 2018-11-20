WWE Rumor Mill: Signs with Enzo Amore's picture posted asking to look out for him

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore turned up at Survivor Series

What's the story?

At WWE Survivor Series in the Staples Center, one of the audience members was none other than former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore. In typical Enzo Amore fashion, he caused a scene in the audience, trying to start a chant during the match between WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain, and SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Bar.

He was ejected from the stadium, and tonight at Raw it appears WWE authorities have taken pains to make sure he can't be a part of proceedings.

In case you didn't know...

WWE had an unexpected guest during their Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was spotted among the crowd in the second row sitting in disguise. Soon after he was spotted and his presence was made known to the WWE Universe on Twitter, the 'Certified G' Amore, stood up on his chair and allegedly tried to start a "How you doing'" chant.

He caused a scene, which resulted in security ejecting him from the audience. During this process, apparently, an audience member was also injured.

This is not the first time Amore was ejected recently, as he was also ejected from a plane.

The heart of the matter

WWE appears to have printed photos of Enzo Amore at Staples Center, Los Angeles, which have been handed out to the security to make sure that Enzo Amore is denied entry.

Amore was told last night he would not be allowed to step into the Staples Center ever again. Given that he had a concert scheduled at 10 PM, 30 minutes away from Staples Center, the authorities decided not to take a chance when it came to him trying to make an appearance.

Apparently these are posted at the arena entrances tonight for security. pic.twitter.com/KyjuZy8xAY — Victor (@GuyInGreenWWE) November 19, 2018

What's next?

Enzo Amore and WWE have gone their separate ways ever since the star was released by the wrestling promotion earlier this year.

It is unlikely he will be signed back by WWE anytime soon.