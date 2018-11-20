×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Rumor Mill: Signs with Enzo Amore's picture posted asking to look out for him

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
939   //    20 Nov 2018, 09:05 IST

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore turned up at Survivor Series
Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore turned up at Survivor Series

What's the story?

At WWE Survivor Series in the Staples Center, one of the audience members was none other than former WWE Superstar, Enzo Amore. In typical Enzo Amore fashion, he caused a scene in the audience, trying to start a chant during the match between WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Authors of Pain, and SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions, The Bar.

He was ejected from the stadium, and tonight at Raw it appears WWE authorities have taken pains to make sure he can't be a part of proceedings.

Thanks to Wrestlingnews.co for the information.

In case you didn't know...

WWE had an unexpected guest during their Survivor Series pay-per-view at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore was spotted among the crowd in the second row sitting in disguise. Soon after he was spotted and his presence was made known to the WWE Universe on Twitter, the 'Certified G' Amore, stood up on his chair and allegedly tried to start a "How you doing'" chant.

He caused a scene, which resulted in security ejecting him from the audience. During this process, apparently, an audience member was also injured.

This is not the first time Amore was ejected recently, as he was also ejected from a plane.

The heart of the matter

WWE appears to have printed photos of Enzo Amore at Staples Center, Los Angeles, which have been handed out to the security to make sure that Enzo Amore is denied entry.

Amore was told last night he would not be allowed to step into the Staples Center ever again. Given that he had a concert scheduled at 10 PM, 30 minutes away from Staples Center, the authorities decided not to take a chance when it came to him trying to make an appearance.

What's next?

Enzo Amore and WWE have gone their separate ways ever since the star was released by the wrestling promotion earlier this year.

It is unlikely he will be signed back by WWE anytime soon.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Enzo Amore
Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
4 Superstars WWE Should Never Take Back
RELATED STORY
Enzo Amore Rumor Mill: Big update on Enzo Amore's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Matt Hardy wrestles last match for WWE;...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that might happen next month in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstar To Miss Major PPV?
RELATED STORY
5 rumors of the week the WWE Universe need to know about
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Brock Lesnar's status for RAW revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Next Paul Heyman Guy revealed
RELATED STORY
5 superstars WWE should release soon
RELATED STORY
11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us