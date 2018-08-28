WWE Rumor Mill: SmackDown Live match to be added to WWE Evolution

What's the story?

According to PWInsider, the WWE are planning on a match between Brie Bella and Maryse at WWE's up-coming all female pay per view, Evolution.

In case you didn't know

WWE Evolution will be the first all-female pay per view in WWE history, with every match being a women's division match.

The show will feature title matches for the RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Brie Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion, but took an extended leave in 2016, but returned for the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble.

She married fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan in 2014 and they have one daughter together: Birdie Joe Danielson, who was born in May 2017 and features on E!'s Total Divas.

Maryse is a former two-time Divas Champion and married WWE superstar The Miz in February 2014. Together they have one daughter, Monroe Sky Mizannin, who was born in August 2018 and has featured on the USA Network's Miz And Mrs.

The heart of the matter

Bryan and Miz have feuded this year, with the Miz defeating the YES! movement leader at Summerslam.

On the SmackDown Live after, Miz mocked Bryan's retirement speech from 2014, with Brie and Bryan interrupting and Brie slapping the A-Lister.

According to the PWInsider report, Maryse will be returning as a regular on SmackDown Live, after going on leave to care for their child.

PWInsider are also reporting that the WWE are considering adding a match between Brie and Maryse to the Evolution card.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see how this rumored match goes if it does at all, as Maryse's last match was at WrestleMania 33, which was her first match in seven years.

WWE Evolution will take place October 28 at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York and will feature stars from RAW, SmackDown Live, NXT and NXT UK.

