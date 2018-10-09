×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for WWE Evolution 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
517   //    09 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST

WWE has some huge plans for Evolution
WWE has some huge plans for Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now less than three weeks away and still, there are only two matches announced for the show, but there are a number of interesting names who have been advertised.

In case you didn't know...

It has already been confirmed that Trish Stratus will take on Alexa Bliss, Lita will revisit her rivalry with Mickie James and Shayna Baszler will fight to win back her NXT Women's Championship from Kairi Sane. As well as these three matches, there is the Mae Young Classic final, the NXT UK Women's Championship match, SmackDown Women's Championship match and the fact that WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be defending her Raw Women's Championship in Chicago.

Recent updates suggest that AJ Lee won't be one of the women returning to be part of the show, but WWE still has quite the line up for the first ever women's pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

According to PWinsider, there are a number of NXT superstars who are advertised for Evolution including Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir. Belair has gained a lot of attention over the past few weeks given her rise in NXT, whilst Candice LeRae is embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans that could lead both women into the show on October 28th.

Other female wrestlers who are advertised include Michelle McCool, Carmella, Asuka, Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Veteran's Memorial Collesium in New York and could see some interesting matches from the women of WWE and it's also rumored that there could be a rumble match with many female legends making their return to the ring.

Do you think Evolution should have a strong NXT presence? Have your say in the comments section below...


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Evolution 2018 Lita Trish Stratus
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE News: Blockbuster past vs present women's match...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax reveals potential match for Evolution,...
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Evolution rumors the WWE Universe should know
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Spoiler on Championship match being officially...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible update on AJ Lee's status for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals That She Is Available...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer gives update on possible...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE hoping to create annual all-women's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Evolution: 3 Dream Matches that need to happen
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE can book Stephanie McMahon at Evolution PPV
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us