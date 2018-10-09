WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler update on stars advertised for WWE Evolution

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 517 // 09 Oct 2018, 03:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has some huge plans for Evolution

What's the story?

Evolution is now less than three weeks away and still, there are only two matches announced for the show, but there are a number of interesting names who have been advertised.

In case you didn't know...

It has already been confirmed that Trish Stratus will take on Alexa Bliss, Lita will revisit her rivalry with Mickie James and Shayna Baszler will fight to win back her NXT Women's Championship from Kairi Sane. As well as these three matches, there is the Mae Young Classic final, the NXT UK Women's Championship match, SmackDown Women's Championship match and the fact that WWE has confirmed that Ronda Rousey will be defending her Raw Women's Championship in Chicago.

Recent updates suggest that AJ Lee won't be one of the women returning to be part of the show, but WWE still has quite the line up for the first ever women's pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

According to PWinsider, there are a number of NXT superstars who are advertised for Evolution including Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir. Belair has gained a lot of attention over the past few weeks given her rise in NXT, whilst Candice LeRae is embroiled in a feud with Lacey Evans that could lead both women into the show on October 28th.

Other female wrestlers who are advertised include Michelle McCool, Carmella, Asuka, Sasha Banks, The Bella Twins, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

What's next?

Evolution takes place on October 28th live from the Veteran's Memorial Collesium in New York and could see some interesting matches from the women of WWE and it's also rumored that there could be a rumble match with many female legends making their return to the ring.

Do you think Evolution should have a strong NXT presence? Have your say in the comments section below...