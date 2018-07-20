WWE Rumor Mill: The Miz to be involved in pivotal SummerSlam feud

The Miz and his wife Maryse have time and again targeted Daniel Bryan with verbal onslaughts on WWE television programming

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, details regarding The Miz and his next feud were expounded upon.

Apparently, The Miz is set to be featured in a pivotal SummerSlam rivalry against arch nemesis Daniel Bryan. Besides, additional details on the same have also been discussed.

In case you didn’t know…

The majority of professional wrestling fans and experts are well-aware of the rumblings that The Miz and Daniel Bryan have indeed experienced real-life heat with one another in the past.

In fact, following Bryan’s retirement from in-ring competition back in 2016, The Miz sounded off on his rival in a now-infamous WWE Talking Smack segment.

Regardless, Bryan received medical clearance from the WWE’s doctors earlier this year, and made his in-ring comeback—now performing on the SmackDown brand.

The heart of the matter

“Team Hell No” member Kane recently suffered an Achilles tendon injury and is now out of action owing to the injury—meanwhile, his tag team partner Daniel Bryan is yet to commence a new feud on SmackDown Live.

Veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio insinuated that The Miz is set to feud with Bryan—with said feud being prominently featured leading up to WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam PPV. Meltzer stated—

“Team Hell No is gone. Kane has an Achilles tendon injury, and Daniel Bryan is set to be going against The Miz—it looks like at SummerSlam.”

Furthermore, Meltzer added that the WWE also did an angle for Bryan vs. The Miz to take place at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

The vast majority of pro-wrestling experts believe that The Miz and Daniel Bryan’s rivalry is set to receive a considerable amount of attention on WWE programming in the days to come.

Bryan’s current WWE contract runs out this September, and recent revelations regarding his WWE future seem to be rather intriguing.

On the other hand, all signs point towards Bryan facing The Miz at WWE’s SummerSlam PPV which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

