WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock to return to WWE soon?

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.10K   //    26 Jul 2018, 12:24 IST

The
The Rock

What's the story?

As per TicketDrew (Via Rumor Roundup on Cageside seats), it is being reported that The Rock is interested in returning to wrestling soon and may be considered a match or appearance at Wrestlemania 35.

It is also being stated that he will possibly start making appearances for WWE soon.

In case you didn't know...

The former 8-time WWE Champion has been out of action for a long time, even though he has continued to make sporadic appearances for WWE over the years.

His last major match was against Eric Rowan at Wrestlemania 32, which was practically a squash match.

The Rock has been busy with his Hollywood ventures and had his latest movie Skyscraper release recently.

The heart of the matter

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most beloved performers in the WWE and the fans would absolutely love to have the Brahma Bull back in action.

His last memorable program was that against John Cena and it is high time that The Rock has yet another long-term feud in the WWE. Even though he has been making appearances and entertaining the audiences from time to time, we have not seen The Rock involved in any bitter rivalry in a long time.

It would be a great rub for any young Superstar to share the ring with The Great One at the grandest stage of them all.

A match at Wrestlemania 35 would not just be good for the fans but would also help establish The Rock as a loyal soldier of WWE, even though he is now a successful movie star.

What's next?

It is not clear, as of now, exactly when the rock will start making appearances for WWE but we certainly hope it is soon.

Who would you like to see The Rock face at Wrestlemania? Tell us in the comments!

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.


