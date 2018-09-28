WWE Rumor Mill: The Undertaker to be in action at Survivor Series?

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 82 // 28 Sep 2018, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

HBK and 'Taker

What's the story?

As per PW Insider( Via Cagesideseats.com), The Undertaker is almost certain to be working Survivor Series.

The fact that he has been advertised for an autograph signing a day before in the same city further adds to the speculation.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is currently embroiled in a feud with another legend, Triple H and the two titans are set to clash at the WWE SuperShow Down event in Austalia. This match is being touted as the last match ever between the legends.

However, rumors suggest that the two might face off again at the Crown Jewel event in Suadi Arabia in November as part of a tag team match where Shawn Michaels will team with Triple H to take on Kane and The Undertaker.

Here is what The Undertaker had to say about Triple H ahead of their match:

“You see, there was a time with Triple H when he was wicked, savage, a warrior. But these days he tends to play a more corporate game.

“His battlefield is the boardroom, he can’t see the fear in his own friend’s eyes and he can’t see his own demise.

The heart of the matter

It is not clear at this point as to what direction the WWE will be taking The Undertaker after Crown Jewel, and whether he will be in a match at Survivor Series or will just be making an appearance.

It is quite possible that WWE teases another Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker match at Wrestlemania and the two legends help build that match at Survivor Series.

What's next?

Super Show Down will be taking place on the 6th of October in Melbourne Australia in front of more than 60,000 fans.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.