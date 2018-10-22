×
WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Heel Turns Face At WWE Live Event

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.13K   //    22 Oct 2018, 22:20 IST

The dynamics of RAW are about to change!
What's the story?

Last week, we saw a disagreement between Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at the end of the much anticipated main event. It seems like since then, Braun Strowman has become a babyface.

I would like to thank Ringside News for the transcript of Dave Meltzer's comments. It does seem likely that Strowman will be working against Ziggler and McIntyre, in coming weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank cash in attempt was thwarted by The Shield on the night after SummerSlam. Since then, he formed an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, to even the odds.

Unfortunately for him, the group came to blows at the end of last week's episode of RAW, leading to dissension in the ranks. A feud between McIntyre and Strowman was teased after the angle. And now, it seems like Strowman will be working as the babyface, going forward.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer weighed in on the whole situation on Wrestling Observer Radio and spoke about how Strowman has been working as a babyface lately:

Braun Strowman was a total babyface. He squashed Dolph Ziggler and did a run-in on Ziggler and McIntyre on another show. So I’m presuming that the angle is going to stick from last week and Strowman’s back as a babyface. 

However, he did mention that WWE may not have a clear cut strategy about this particular face turn. This is what he added:

But who the hell knows? Because again, that angle is kind of like — it’s not like part of a long-term plan it seems to being formulated as it goes. But this week at least it seems like Braun Strowman is a babyface.

What's next?

Join us for live coverage of RAW, as it happens. Will we see Strowman as a babyface again? Only time will tell.

Do you think McIntyre vs. Strowman will be a good feud? Let us know in the comments section, down below, readers!

Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
