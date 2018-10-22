WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Heel Turns Face At WWE Live Event

The dynamics of RAW are about to change!

What's the story?

Last week, we saw a disagreement between Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at the end of the much anticipated main event. It seems like since then, Braun Strowman has become a babyface.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman's Money in the Bank cash in attempt was thwarted by The Shield on the night after SummerSlam. Since then, he formed an alliance with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, to even the odds.

Unfortunately for him, the group came to blows at the end of last week's episode of RAW, leading to dissension in the ranks. A feud between McIntyre and Strowman was teased after the angle. And now, it seems like Strowman will be working as the babyface, going forward.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer weighed in on the whole situation on Wrestling Observer Radio and spoke about how Strowman has been working as a babyface lately:

Braun Strowman was a total babyface. He squashed Dolph Ziggler and did a run-in on Ziggler and McIntyre on another show. So I’m presuming that the angle is going to stick from last week and Strowman’s back as a babyface.

However, he did mention that WWE may not have a clear cut strategy about this particular face turn. This is what he added:

But who the hell knows? Because again, that angle is kind of like — it’s not like part of a long-term plan it seems to being formulated as it goes. But this week at least it seems like Braun Strowman is a babyface.

What's next?

