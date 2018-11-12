WWE Rumor Mill: Top RAW Superstars to appear on SmackDown Live?

Will the invasion be like the one in 2017?

What's the story?

According to the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, there is a high possibility that that RAW Superstars will appear on SmackDown Live in order to build for the upcoming Survivor Series PPV this Sunday.

In case you didn't know...

Survivor Series has become the stage for brand warfare as RAW and Smackdown have been facing off in Champion vs Champion and Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches ever since the Brand Split took place in 2016 at the event.

This year we will see Universal Champion take on WWE Champion AJ Styles in a rematch from last year's Survivor Series; as well as a much-anticipated match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

The heart of the matter

There has hardly been any interesting build for the upcoming PPV apart from Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch getting into a war of words with each other. However, a face to face confrontation before the match will certainly add to the hype and get people invested.

It is possible that the RAW roster will show up on SmackDown and invade the blue brand and lay waste to the entire SmackDown locker room.

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon cost Dolph Ziggler - a RAW Superstar - a chance to win the WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel after The Miz got removed from the finals of the tournament due to injury.

McMahon had inserted himself into the final match as a replacement for The Miz and won the entire tournament even though he wasn't even in it. So Ziggler could go after Shane McMahon on SmackDown to get his revenge.

What's next?

The card for Survivor Series looks stacked this year and with RAW coming out on top for the past two years, we will have to wait and watch if the blue brand can gain bragging rights this year.