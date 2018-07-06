WWE Rumor Mill: Update on John Cena and The Undertaker's status for SummerSlam

Will John Cena or The Undertaker make an appearance at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

John Cena and The Undertaker have been noticeable absentees from WWE TV over the past few months, but could they make a return in time for SummerSlam?

In case you didn't know...

John Cena and The Undertaker were last seen at The Greatest Royal Rumble back in April when Cena defeated Triple H and The Undertaker managed to overcome Rusev in a casket match.

Undertaker has since been absent from WWE TV with rumors circulating that The Deadman could be set to retire from the company in the coming months now that his fantasy match with John Cena has finally taken place. Cena has also been missing from WWE TV, with his personal life taking over all of the headlines in recent months.

The heart of the matter

The Biggest Party of the Summer is right around the corner and updates from various sources including SportsWiki have confirmed that The Deadman could be making an appearance.

“Over the last few years John Cena has been taking more and more time away from WWE, and according to CageSideSeats it’s considered more likely that The Undertaker will wrestle at SummerSlam this year than John Cena.”

Undertaker and John Cena had a lengthy feud against each other earlier this year and many fans hoped that their short match at WrestleMania would be built upon at SummerSlam, but now the likelihood of that happening isn't ever high.

What's next?

Both Undertaker and John Cena are advertised for WWE's Super Showdown in Australia in October, where Taker will be facing Triple H but there are no reports yet on what role Cena will play in the show.

Would you like to see Undertaker vs Cena at SummerSlam? Have your say in the comments section below...