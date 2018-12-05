WWE Rumor Mill: Update on RAW Superstar's injury

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 98 // 05 Dec 2018, 11:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Fandango

What's the story?

WWE is going through an injury crisis of sorts, with the likes of Braun Strowman, Goldust, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn, all from RAW, on the sidelines due to the injury.

One other forgotten RAW Superstar who is out of action due to injury is Fandango, who has been out for a few months. We have an update on his injury status.

In case you didn't know...

Since debuting on SmackDown way back in 2012, Fandango has an up and down career. He's firmly been a mid-carder and has had quite a few different gimmicks since the switch to SmackDown from NXT.

His tag team with Tyler Breeze, Breezango, has got over with the fans, who absolutely adore their Fashion Files segments on SmackDown, before their move to RAW earlier this year in the Superstar Shake-Up

The heart of the matter

Fandango tore a labrum on his left shoulder in July which meant that he would be out of action for months as he required surgery. He was to be out of action for six months and it seems like he is on schedule, as per PWInsider.

The report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider states that Fandango is back in the WWE Performance Center, rehabilitating his injured shoulder and getting back to fitness. As per the timetable stated by Fandango following his injury, where he said that he would be out for 6 months, he should return to in-ring action in January.

He featured recently in the first episode of season two of the Edge and Christian Show.

What's next?

The tag team division on RAW is currently stale and needs some refreshing, and although Breezango haven't won any titles on the main roster, their introduction could something new to the mix, which is sorely needed.

Advertisement