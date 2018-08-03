WWE Rumor Mill: Update on The Undertaker's status for SummerSlam

Could we see The Dead Man at SummerSlam?

What's the story?

There was a strong rumour not long ago that The Undertaker and John Cena were on a collision course at SummerSlam. This would be a repeat of their match at WrestleMania 34.

According to Cageside Seats, it is highly unlikely that this match will take place. It doesn't look like The Undertaker will be on the card at all.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena called The Undertaker out for weeks on end, for a dream match at WrestleMania. The Undertaker returned to the shock of the WWE Universe and squashed Cena in minutes.

The Undertaker would go on to compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia against Rusev in a casket match. The Undertaker would then make short work of Rusev and put away his comrade, Aiden English as well. He's looked fitter than he's done in forever.

The heart of the matter

Because of the nature of their match at WrestleMania 34, it was assumed that The Undertaker and John Cena would clash once more at SummerSlam in a far more competitive match. From the looks of it, this will not be the case at all, and both men will remain off the card, for the time being.

From the looks of it, the only part-timer in the card will be Brock Lesnar (and to an extent, Ronda Rousey too). There's no place for The Undertaker or John Cena in such a stacked card, but it's obvious that neither man is done with the company. Both men should be back in the thick of things as we inch closer to WrestleMania 34.

What's next?

The Undertaker is confirmed for the Super Showdown in Melbourne, Australia. He will take on Triple H in what should be a really massive clash. The men will battle it out one final time.

