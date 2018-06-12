WWE Rumor Mill: Update on The Undertaker wrestling at SummerSlam

How likely is The Dead Man to return in Brooklyn?

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST News 12 Jun 2018, 11:13 IST

We might see The Undertaker wrestling once again!

What's the story?

The Undertaker made a triumphant return at WrestleMania this year, scoring a big win against John Cena in a matter of mere minutes. He continued his winning ways by picking up a win against Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

According to Cageside Seats, there's a greater chance of The Undertaker wrestling at SummerSlam than John Cena currently. The report does not confirm whether either man will, however, be wrestling at the event.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker had seemingly retired after being defeated by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, when he left his hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring.

He was goaded back by John Cena, who claimed he had no WrestleMania match unless he faced The Undertaker this year.

The Undertaker has suffered from a variety of physical ailments over the years, but seems to be in good shape now.

The heart of the matter

As it stands, The Undertaker could add a lot of star power and value to SummerSlam, especially in light of declining viewership and poor ratings. There is a plethora of young talent in the roster that hasn't crossed paths with the Dead Man.

John Cena on the other hand has embarked on a career in Hollywood and he seems to be doing well there. There is far more incentive for The Undertaker to return than there is for John Cena, at present.

What's next?

It remains to be seen if The Undertaker will make a comeback in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam 2018 in Brooklyn. It will be interesting to see who he will feud with next. Could he enter the race for the Universal Championship?

Would you like to see The Undertaker wrestle at SummerSlam this year?

