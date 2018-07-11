Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: Update on when Dean Ambrose is expected to return to WWE TV

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
6.62K   //    11 Jul 2018, 22:27 IST

Dean Ambrose could be returning to WWE TV in September
Dean Ambrose could be returning to WWE TV in September

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose has been missing from WWE TV for almost seven months, but it appears that the former World Champion could be edging closer to a WWE return.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose was part of a storyline with Seth Rollins before he suffered a torn tricep back in January and was forced to undergo surgery earlier this year. Ambrose has recently been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where he moved in the build-up to WrestleMania 34 so that he could focus on his rehab ahead of a return to the ring.

In recent weeks Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have targetted Seth Rollins and proved that the numbers game can be a success against The Shield as well, and it was hoped that Dean Ambrose would be the equalizer that Rollins brought into the fold, but that now might not be the case.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes recently reported that a source close to them expects Ambrose to miss out on this year's SummerSlam, even though it was predicted that he would be back in time for the biggest party of the summer.

It is now being reported that September is much more likely to be the month that Ambrose returns in the build-up to Hell in a Cell. When Ambrose was first injured back in 2017, the prognosis was around nine months, which means that if the former Tag Team Champion returns in September then he will have sat out his expected amount of time on the sidelines.

What's next?

Ambrose's recovery has been stepped up in recent months and it's expected that his return will surround his former teammate Seth Rollins, so anything involving the former Intercontinental Champion in the coming months could be planting seeds for Dean Ambrose's return.

Are you ready for The Lunatic Fringe to return? Have your say in the comments section below...

WWE Raw Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible plans for Dean Ambrose when he...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dean Ambrose and Alicia Fox Injury Updates 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins provides an update on Dean Ambrose
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins comments on a future Shield...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kurt Angle provides an update on Dean Ambrose's...
RELATED STORY
From The Rumor Mill: Update on Dean Ambrose's speculated...
RELATED STORY
5 Inactive WWE superstars and when they're expected back...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Dean Ambrose's current status...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons Dean Ambrose should not return to SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Dean Ambrose's health &...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us