WWE Rumor Mill: Update on when Dean Ambrose is expected to return to WWE TV

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 6.62K // 11 Jul 2018, 22:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose could be returning to WWE TV in September

What's the story?

Dean Ambrose has been missing from WWE TV for almost seven months, but it appears that the former World Champion could be edging closer to a WWE return.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose was part of a storyline with Seth Rollins before he suffered a torn tricep back in January and was forced to undergo surgery earlier this year. Ambrose has recently been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, where he moved in the build-up to WrestleMania 34 so that he could focus on his rehab ahead of a return to the ring.

In recent weeks Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler have targetted Seth Rollins and proved that the numbers game can be a success against The Shield as well, and it was hoped that Dean Ambrose would be the equalizer that Rollins brought into the fold, but that now might not be the case.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes recently reported that a source close to them expects Ambrose to miss out on this year's SummerSlam, even though it was predicted that he would be back in time for the biggest party of the summer.

Getting a few questions regarding Dean Ambrose’s return lately. Can’t say for certain, but source said “not to expect him anytime before SummerSlam. September seems more likely at this point.” — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 11, 2018

It is now being reported that September is much more likely to be the month that Ambrose returns in the build-up to Hell in a Cell. When Ambrose was first injured back in 2017, the prognosis was around nine months, which means that if the former Tag Team Champion returns in September then he will have sat out his expected amount of time on the sidelines.

What's next?

Ambrose's recovery has been stepped up in recent months and it's expected that his return will surround his former teammate Seth Rollins, so anything involving the former Intercontinental Champion in the coming months could be planting seeds for Dean Ambrose's return.

Are you ready for The Lunatic Fringe to return? Have your say in the comments section below...