WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon incredibly impressed with SmackDown Live Superstar

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.42K // 10 Sep 2018, 22:57 IST

Vince McMahon said to be very high on Andrade "Cien" Almas

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live has a plethora of amazing wrestlers with the likes of AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura on the show. However, Fightful.com reports that it's one of the show's newest additions, Andrade "Cien" Almas, that has recently impressed the Chairman, Vince McMahon, which could lead to big things for the Superstar.

In case you didn't know...

Andrade "Cien" Almas was incredibly popular during his NXT run, especially in his final feud with Johnny Gargano but seemed to falter slightly when called up to SmackDown Live where he initially had an underwhelming feud with Sin Cara and then disappeared.

Now, Almas, and his manager Zelina Vega have enjoyed a good past few weeks with Almas getting some great but protected matches against Daniel Bryan and the pair getting the rub from the hot feud between Bryan and The Miz.

The heart of the matter

Fightful.com reports that Almas' small match with AJ Styles was what impressed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and is ultimately the reason why the Mexican star has been inserted into the Daniel Bryan, Miz feud. Fightful goes on to add,

A source inside WWE told Fightful that sometimes Vince McMahon will just see someone and say "I want them up here," without having any semblance of a plan. Other times, Vince McMahon will be told that a talent could be useful and it might be time for them to move up, but if he isn't 100 percent behind them, they'll have nothing. The same source said that in the case of Almas, he was put in a spot where he wasn't expected to shine the way he did, and it made an impression, and that's typically the way that McMahon ends up taking notice of people who come from NXT.

As you can see, it can be inferred that Almas' call-up was Triple H's doing, and not what Vince McMahon initially wanted, with the 'put in a spot where he wasn't expected to shine the way he did'speaks volumes for what we ended up seeing Almas doing during his first few weeks on the main roster. But thankfully Vince is now a fan!

What's next?

Anyone who is familiar with Almas before he joined the WWE, and then his NXT work will already be of the opinion that he might be one of the best wrestlers in the world today, so it's great that the guy in charge of the world's biggest wrestling promotion is now onboard! Hopefully, this leads to big things for Almas.

