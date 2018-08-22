WWE Rumor Mill: Vince McMahon personally reaches out to AJ Lee to return for Evolution

Is one of the best Divas, AJ Lee, about to crash the women's revolution?

What's the story?

There are rumors circulating online that the WWE are going after AJ Lee in order to get her to return for their Evolution all-female pay-per-view. Slice Wrestling has reported that Vince McMahon himself has reached out to the former women's champion

In case you didn't know...

There has been a great deal of debate as to who started the women's revolution in the WWE but it cannot be argued that AJ Lee and Paige definitely spearheaded the movement back when the female wrestlers were still considered 'Divas'.

In fact, Lee was so immensely popular that she has run away with a WWE-led fan poll with the WWE Universe overwhelmingly voting for her as the Superstar they want to see return at Evolution.

The heart of the matter

The rumor from Slice Wrestling speculates that the WWE are pulling out all the stops to get AJ Lee back in the fold with Vince McMahon himself extending an olive branch. Ideally, they want her for Evolution, but they've reportedly indicated to her that they will leave the door open for a future return beyond that as well.

AJ Lee Has Been Contacted By WWE In Regards To A In-Ring Return. Vince McMahon Personally Sent Message That She Would Be Welcomed Back In The WWE Universe For The #Evolution PPV Or A Later Date Of Her Choosing. WWE Made It Clear The Door Is Open pic.twitter.com/L1UdwDfjgI — SW (@SliceWrestling) August 21, 2018

Vince McMahon is a businessman above anything else so I'm willing to believe that he's willing to let bygones be bygones when it comes to CM Punk and AJ Lee, especially with the WWE Universe so defiantly stating they want her back.

It has also been reported by PWMania and Ring Report that WWE officials asked specifically for AJ Lee to be in the poll because they were sure she would win.

What's next?

AJ Lee is going to be a hot property again fairly soon with Zelina Vega starring as her in the Paige biopic fighting with my family. The fan support plus the film rub means that the WWE are absolutely right to be pursuing her.

Lee would also be sure to have great match-ups with the current crop of extremely talented WWE women, especially now that more in-ring possibilities have been opened up for them.

Do you want WWE to re-hire AJ Lee? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below