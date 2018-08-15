Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE advertise John Cena's return match at Shanghai

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
346   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:54 IST

WWE SummerSlam 2015
'John Cena'- The Champ is coming back

What's the Story?

According to PWInsider, WWE has begun advertising the match card for their upcoming show in Shanghai, China. It will be the return of the 16-time WWE champion 'John Cena'.

In case you didn't know..

John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia where Cena defeated Triple H. He was involved in a short match against 'The Undertaker' who made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 34 and defeated Cena.

On August 10, it was announced that Cena would be facing Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia that will take place on October 6, 2018.

The heart of the matter

Cena is scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match alongside Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley to face the team of Constable Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Elias. Below is the current advertised card:

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

 RAW Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss

   Six Man Tag Team Match

John Cena, Bobby Lashley & Finn Balor vs Constable Baron Corbin, Elias & Jinder Mahal

   Intercontinental Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler w/ Drew McIntyre

  Ember Moon, Natalya, Nia Jax vs The Riott Squad

  Titus Worldwide vs The Revival

   WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak

Also see- Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel.

What's next?

It is safe to assume that John Cena will be back in the WWE for some time as he is scheduled to wrestle in Shanghai on 1st September 2018 and Melbourne on 6th October 2018.

It will be interesting to see if Cena would be a part of SummerSlam this Sunday in a non-wrestling segment or would try to interfere in any of the matches scheduled.

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Pratik Chitre is a passionate sports lover.He enjoys writing about WWE, Football, Cricket and Formula1.
