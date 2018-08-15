WWE Rumor Mill: WWE advertise John Cena's return match at Shanghai
What's the Story?
According to PWInsider, WWE has begun advertising the match card for their upcoming show in Shanghai, China. It will be the return of the 16-time WWE champion 'John Cena'.
In case you didn't know..
John Cena was last seen in a WWE ring at The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia where Cena defeated Triple H. He was involved in a short match against 'The Undertaker' who made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 34 and defeated Cena.
On August 10, it was announced that Cena would be facing Kevin Owens at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia that will take place on October 6, 2018.
The heart of the matter
Cena is scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match alongside Finn Balor & Bobby Lashley to face the team of Constable Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Elias. Below is the current advertised card:
Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman
RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss
Six Man Tag Team Match
John Cena, Bobby Lashley & Finn Balor vs Constable Baron Corbin, Elias & Jinder Mahal
Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins vs Dolph Ziggler w/ Drew McIntyre
Ember Moon, Natalya, Nia Jax vs The Riott Squad
Titus Worldwide vs The Revival
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Cedric Alexander vs Drew Gulak
Also see- Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel.
What's next?
It is safe to assume that John Cena will be back in the WWE for some time as he is scheduled to wrestle in Shanghai on 1st September 2018 and Melbourne on 6th October 2018.
It will be interesting to see if Cena would be a part of SummerSlam this Sunday in a non-wrestling segment or would try to interfere in any of the matches scheduled.