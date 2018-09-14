WWE Rumor Mill: WWE changing mind on using managers?

205 Live General Manager as the manager of the Authors of Pain.

What's the story?

The WWE is reportedly changing their minds on the use of managers, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The long-forgotten manager and wrestler system may be having a resurgence.

In case you didn't know

In the late 80s and early 90s, there were several managers in the World Wrestling Federation, who would escort their clients to the ring and if needed, interfere in matches on their client's behalf.

Managers such as Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Brother Love, 'the Mouth of the South' Jimmy Hart and Paul Bearer were all iconic managers of the era.

The heart of the matter

According to the report by the Observer, the WWE is changing their attitude on using managers after the repeated success of Paul Heyman.

Heyman has been one of the company's most popular non-competing stars, since returning in 2012, and has managed former world champions such as 'the Beast' Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.

This change of attitude may explain why more managers have been appearing recently, including 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, who was recently revealed as the manager of the Authors of Pain.

According to former WWE writer Kevin Eck, the former Rockstar Spud may have been chosen as the manager of AOP because of Vince McMahon wanting to 'think outside the box'.

Knowing Vince McMahon, I’m sure the reason he likes Maverick with AOP is because they don’t look right together... it’s the same reason he put Alberto Del Rio and Zeb Colter together, and James Ellsworth with Carmella.

In addition to Maverick, NXT Superstar Lio Rush has also been revealed as the manager of Bobby Lashley.

What's next?

The Authors of Pain will continue to appear on Monday Night RAW alongside Maverick, who also appears on 205 Live as General Manager on the WWE Network.

Who else do you think needs a manager? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!