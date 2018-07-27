WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering The Undertaker vs. John Cena WrestleMania 34 rematch for SummerSlam

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 1.99K // 27 Jul 2018, 04:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and The Undertaker could do battle at WWE SummerSlam, after having tangled at WrestleMania 34 earlier this year

What’s the story?

Per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter—the WWE is considering the possibility of putting forth the rematch of a huge WrestleMania 34 showdown, at SummerSlam.

Apparently, The Undertaker could face John Cena in a rematch at WWE’s SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view. Besides, further details on the same have also been noted.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

The WWE put forth a rather unique feud in the lead-up to WrestleMania 34—one that witnessed John Cena issue repeated call-outs to The Undertaker, with the latter never appearing until the very day of their match at WrestleMania.

The Undertaker faced Cena in a brief matchup at WrestleMania 34—defeating the latter in what was termed by many as a squash match.

Nevertheless, despite coming up short in a one-sided loss to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34, Cena has lately been teasing a potential rematch with the legendary Deadman.

The heart of the matter

John Cena recently put forth a rather cryptic Instagram post, featuring a hand rising out of a grave.

This, in turn, perpetuated speculation that Cena could be teasing a possible rematch with The Undertaker, may come to fruition sooner rather than later.

On that note, The Observer now reports that backstage rumblings in the WWE confirm that the promotion is indeed toying with the idea of putting forth the highly-anticipated rematch between Cena and The Undertaker at SummerSlam.

It’s being asserted that although the WWE hasn’t alluded toward any sort of buildup toward a Cena vs. Undertaker rematch on its television programming, the promotion could possibly spring a surprise on the WWE Universe once again.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

What’s next?

John Cena is presently busy with his Hollywood obligations, however, is expected to return to the ring for the biggest event of the summer—WWE SummerSlam.

On the other hand, industry experts believe that The Undertaker is indeed likely to compete at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker possibly facing John Cena at WWE SummerSlam 2018? Sound off in the comments!