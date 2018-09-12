WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could be planning a huge surprise at The 2019 Royal Rumble

Andrade "Cien" Almas has been a stand out talent on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania, which means that WWE puts a lot of thought into the planning process and next year's show could have a shock winner.

In case you didn't know...

It's been a long time since an underdog has won The Royal Rumble, with one of the most memorable ones being Rey Mysterio back in 2006. In recent years WWE has opted to bring back former stars or default back to the top stars in the company rather than gamble on a new face in the WrestleMania main event.

The most recent winners include Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Triple H, Roman Reigns and Batista which shows the kind of names that the company looks at when it comes to main eventing WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Joe Peisich on the Barnburner Fired Up podcast, WWE could be planning a huge surprise at next year's event since they could allow a superstar who has never had a WrestleMania match to go straight in at main event level.

“Vince McMahon is in love with them [Almas and Vega]. Expect huge things. I have even heard a rumor that Vince may even make Andrade Cien Almas win the Royal Rumble," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding The Royal Rumble next year which include The Rock making a sensational return, so this should be probably taken with a pinch of salt, but Almas has been touted as someone who Vince McMahon sees as the future of the company and with Zelina Vega by his side the sky really is the limit.

Do you think Almas has what it takes to main event WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...