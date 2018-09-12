Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE could be planning a huge surprise at The 2019 Royal Rumble 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
4.39K   //    12 Sep 2018, 20:21 IST

Andrade
Andrade "Cien" Almas has been a stand out talent on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania, which means that WWE puts a lot of thought into the planning process and next year's show could have a shock winner.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

It's been a long time since an underdog has won The Royal Rumble, with one of the most memorable ones being Rey Mysterio back in 2006. In recent years WWE has opted to bring back former stars or default back to the top stars in the company rather than gamble on a new face in the WrestleMania main event.

The most recent winners include Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Triple H, Roman Reigns and Batista which shows the kind of names that the company looks at when it comes to main eventing WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Joe Peisich on the Barnburner Fired Up podcast, WWE could be planning a huge surprise at next year's event since they could allow a superstar who has never had a WrestleMania match to go straight in at main event level.

“Vince McMahon is in love with them [Almas and Vega]. Expect huge things. I have even heard a rumor that Vince may even make Andrade Cien Almas win the Royal Rumble," he said via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding The Royal Rumble next year which include The Rock making a sensational return, so this should be probably taken with a pinch of salt, but Almas has been touted as someone who Vince McMahon sees as the future of the company and with Zelina Vega by his side the sky really is the limit.


Do you think Almas has what it takes to main event WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Royal Rumble Vince McMahon Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge plans for Royal Rumble 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Interesting name has become the favorite to win...
RELATED STORY
5 UFC stars who could be great surprise entrants in Royal...
RELATED STORY
10 biggest surprise entrants in Royal Rumble history
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble should be the beginning of Shinsuke...
RELATED STORY
5 surprise Royal Rumble entrants we would love to see
RELATED STORY
6 decisions WWE must make at the Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Royal Rumble records that are yet to be broken
RELATED STORY
WWE Royal Rumble for dummies: 5 simple rules to decode...
RELATED STORY
Who will be the 13 unannounced entrants in the Royal Rumble?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us