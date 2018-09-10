WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Evolution not selling tickets well

What's the story?

WWE's very first all women pay per view, Evolution is right around the corner. It takes place on October 28th in New York. The event will make history as it is the first ever women's only PPV in WWE history.

But if recent rumors are to be believed, WWE Evolution is doing very poorly in ticket sales.

In case you didn't know...

On 23rd July, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H alongside Vince McMahon opened Raw to announce the very first women exclusive PPV event, WWE Evolution. The event will be the first of its kind in WWE history and will be bringing back several female superstars of the past.

Trish Stratus and Lita have already been confirmed for singles matches at the event. WWE has also announced that every women's title on both the main roster and NXT will be defended on the show.

The heart of the matter

Although the monumental show will etch its place in history, it isn't doing quite well commercially. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Evolution has been doing poorly in terms of ticket sales. He stated that:

"They’ve sold 7,000. About 2,400 of them went to scalpers. I wouldn’t call it bad. The building will probably end up full when all is said and done; but, it’s not nearly as hot a ticket as I expected it to be and the secondary market is not strong at all. It’s much lower than most pay-per-views. I thought it would be because of a heavy push – I thought it would be bigger and in fact, that’s not the case. It’s not a hot ticket at all. It’s not a flop; but, it’s definitely weaker than probably any WWE pay-per-view in a long time."

Although he states that he expects the arena to sell out before the event, the fact that it is the weakest performing WWE PPV in a long time is worrying. People had been talking about whether WWE made the decision to hold such an event a bit too early or maybe even a bit too late. Such doubts will only escalate with this piece of information.

What's next?

Hopefully, Evolution is a huge success and if another women's exclusive PPV comes around it will perform much better. WWE can save their product by booking the matches properly.

Hopefully, they can turn what is expected to be a lackluster event into something spectacular.