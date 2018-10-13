WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Hall Of Famer pulled from SmackDown 1000?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 854 // 13 Oct 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SmackDown 1000 will be missing an Edge

What's the story?

WWE was originally promoting the fact that Edge would make his return to the blue brand on Tuesday night to host a special edition of his Cutting Edge talk show, but this doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Edge is a former 11-time World Champion and was forced to walk away from WWE back in 2011 when it was revealed that he was struggling with a Cervical Spinal Stenosis, he has since been able to move into a career in the acting business and returned to WWE on numerous occasions but has been unable to be physical with other stars.

Edge was a huge part of the SmackDown brand for a number of years and was someone who deserved to be part of the show, but he himself stated a few weeks ago that he hadn't been told anything about SmackDown 1000 and that news of his presence was "news to me."

The heart of the matter

It is being reported by WrestlingInc that WWE is no longer advertising former World Champion Edge to make his return on Tuesday night and present a special episode of "The Cutting Edge."

Edge isn't advertised on WWE.com or the official website for The Capital One Arena in Washington, which is slightly worrying for fans of The Rated R Superstar.

This comes off the back of the news that Christian also isn't advertised to be part of the show, even though both stars have been recently working with WWE on their Network as part of The Edge and Christian Show.

What's next?

The 1000th episode of SmackDown Live is still expected to be a huge occasion which will see the returns of Ric Flair, Batista, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker, who hasn't been on SmackDown Live since the brand split came into effect.

SmackDown 1000 takes place live from Washington DC this Tuesday night and is the penultimate episode of the show ahead of Evolution.

Do you think Edge will be in attendance for SmackDown 1000? Have your say in the comments section below...