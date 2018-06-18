Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge plans for Royal Rumble 2019

WWE are ambitious in their future plans for the Royal Rumble!

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News 18 Jun 2018, 18:30 IST
1.28K

Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble, one of WWEs 'Big 4' PPVs, is one of the most popular shows in the WWE. Most PPVs in the WWE are held in a grand manner, but the 'Big 4' PPVs have that extra grandeur compared to other shows.

According to Bodyslam.net's Brad Shepard, WWE has big plans for two shows - the recently announced Super Show-Down in Australia, and the 2019 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

The Big 4 PPVs - WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series - are held in front of huge audiences, in massive stadiums.

Also Read: WWE News: WWE confirms huge Australia event for October

WrestleMania 32, held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in 2016, is the show with the highest attendance in the WWE, with a whopping 101,763 attending the event. This year's Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia also brought in a lot of people, with as many as 60,000 people in attendance to watch the WWE wrestlers duke it out.

The heart of the matter

As per Shepard, WWE's Super Show-Down, which will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, is “going to be a beast”. The show will be similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble which was held on April 27, 2018.

The WWE also want to hold next year's Royal Rumble at a big venue, and the report suggests that Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is the location shortlisted for the mega event, and the WWE consider Arizona region as a "great market".

What's next?

The next 'Big 4' PPV is SummerSlam, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York, while Survivor Series will be held in California in November. The next PPV in the WWE calendar is Extreme Rules, which will be held July 15, 2018.

WWE Royal Rumble
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho and Undertaker...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Greatest Royal Rumble could...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Chris Jericho expected for...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Greatest Royal Rumble coming to WWE Network
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Royal Rumble moments
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumour Mill: Huge update on Rey Mysterio's...
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable WWE Championship wins in Royal Rumble...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Greatest Royal Rumble Event planned for Saudi...
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble should be the beginning of Shinsuke...
RELATED STORY
Royal Rumble flashback: 5 things that happened at the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us