WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's huge plans for Royal Rumble 2019

WWE are ambitious in their future plans for the Royal Rumble!

Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The Royal Rumble, one of WWEs 'Big 4' PPVs, is one of the most popular shows in the WWE. Most PPVs in the WWE are held in a grand manner, but the 'Big 4' PPVs have that extra grandeur compared to other shows.

According to Bodyslam.net's Brad Shepard, WWE has big plans for two shows - the recently announced Super Show-Down in Australia, and the 2019 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

The Big 4 PPVs - WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and Survivor Series - are held in front of huge audiences, in massive stadiums.

WrestleMania 32, held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in 2016, is the show with the highest attendance in the WWE, with a whopping 101,763 attending the event. This year's Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia also brought in a lot of people, with as many as 60,000 people in attendance to watch the WWE wrestlers duke it out.

The heart of the matter

As per Shepard, WWE's Super Show-Down, which will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, is “going to be a beast”. The show will be similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble which was held on April 27, 2018.

The WWE also want to hold next year's Royal Rumble at a big venue, and the report suggests that Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is the location shortlisted for the mega event, and the WWE consider Arizona region as a "great market".

What's next?

The next 'Big 4' PPV is SummerSlam, which will be held at the Barclays Center in New York, while Survivor Series will be held in California in November. The next PPV in the WWE calendar is Extreme Rules, which will be held July 15, 2018.