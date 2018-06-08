Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE interested in signing Eli Drake 

The former Impact Global Champion is currently not booked for Slammiversary

David Cullen
ANALYST
News 08 Jun 2018, 10:51 IST
What's the story?

Former Impact Global Champion Eli Drake is currently a free agent, after his contract with Impact Wrestling expired last weekend. It seems like WWE may have interested in signing one of Impact's last few big names.


In case you didn't know...

Eli Drake first became known when he appeared as a contestant on the short lived TNT series 'The Hero', back in 2013. The Rock was the host of the reality competition series.

After having wrestled some matches as a TV jobber for WWE in the mid 2000's, Eli signed with WWE in May 2013. He wrestled in WWE developmental as Slate Randall, before being released from his contract in August 2014.


The heart of the matter

There have been rumors as far back as January that WWE has had interest in signing Drake, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been talk of signing Drake within WWE recently.

It is currently unknown however if WWE has spoken with Eli Drake in regards to a return. What we do know is that Eli is in active negotiations with Impact Wrestling over a new contract, but had yet to come to terms on an agreement. And for the moment, Eli is not booked for the July 22nd Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view in Toronto. their may have been match plans in place for him, however Impact will not be moving forward with them until a new contract is signed.


What's next?

Eli Drake is still in negotiations with Impact Wrestling and a deal may not be reached. It is a good sign for Impact and their fans that Eli is still talking with the company after his deal expired almost a week ago, but due to Impact's not having anyone under big money guaranteed contracts anymore hurts their chances in Eli sticking around. This was a big reason why EC3 and Bobby Lashley parted ways with the company earlier this year.

Could Eli Drake follow in their footsteps and return to WWE? Just maybe.

Impact Wrestling/ TNA Eli Drake
