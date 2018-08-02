WWE Rumor Mill: WWE is reportedly not happy about Daniel Bryan's current contract status

Daniel Bryan's contract runs out on September 1st

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's contract expires on September 1st and he is still yet to sign a new contract, something that WWE is reportedly not happy about.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz, something that has been foreshadowed throughout both men's careers leading all the way back to when Bryan was The Miz's rookie on NXT.

Times have changed a lot since then and Bryan is now reportedly looking for a less hectic schedule with the company now that he has a daughter who is growing fast and he's missing out on some of the biggest milestones in her young life.

The heart of the matter

The Miz cut quite a strange promo on Bryan on SmackDown Live that reached the point where he was telling Byran that he would be performing in high school gyms in the near future. According to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer, this was added to the promo because WWE is still not happy about the fact that Bryan hasn't resigned.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s really weird going on, I’ll just say that.” He said via Ringsidenews.

Bryan and The Miz are expected to collide at SummerSlam next month in what has been deemed a dream match for both stars, but given that Bryan's contract is up at the end of this month and he is still yet to resign, his future is currently unknown.

What's next?

Bryan will continue to feud with The Miz until their rumored match SummerSlam but it's thought that Bryan will re-sign with the company soon, rather than going back to wrestling on the Indy's.

