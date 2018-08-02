Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE is reportedly not happy about Daniel Bryan's current contract status

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
2.74K   //    02 Aug 2018, 20:16 IST

Daniel Bryan's contract runs out on September 1st
Daniel Bryan's contract runs out on September 1st

What's the story?

Daniel Bryan's contract expires on September 1st and he is still yet to sign a new contract, something that WWE is reportedly not happy about.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news. 

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan is currently embroiled in a feud with The Miz, something that has been foreshadowed throughout both men's careers leading all the way back to when Bryan was The Miz's rookie on NXT.

Times have changed a lot since then and Bryan is now reportedly looking for a less hectic schedule with the company now that he has a daughter who is growing fast and he's missing out on some of the biggest milestones in her young life.

The heart of the matter

The Miz cut quite a strange promo on Bryan on SmackDown Live that reached the point where he was telling Byran that he would be performing in high school gyms in the near future. According to Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer, this was added to the promo because WWE is still not happy about the fact that Bryan hasn't resigned.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s really weird going on, I’ll just say that.” He said via Ringsidenews.

Bryan and The Miz are expected to collide at SummerSlam next month in what has been deemed a dream match for both stars, but given that Bryan's contract is up at the end of this month and he is still yet to resign, his future is currently unknown.

What's next?

Bryan will continue to feud with The Miz until their rumored match SummerSlam but it's thought that Bryan will re-sign with the company soon, rather than going back to wrestling on the Indy's.

Do you think Daniel Bryan will sign a new contract with the company? Have your say in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan The Miz
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Major update on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Positive update on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on Daniel Bryan's status...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Daniel Bryan's WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Is Daniel Bryan leaving WWE?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan reportedly still yet to sign...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Daniel Bryan's...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Daniel Bryan has not signed a new contract
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Big update on Daniel Bryan's next feud
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us