WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Be On RAW Tonight (Spoiler)

Fans should be delighted with this special appearance!

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW will be the final edition before the historic Evolution pay-per-view comes our way. PWInsider and Cageside Seats report that we may be in for a very special surprise, this week.

Lita will be one of the featured guests who will be a part of the proceedings on RAW. Expect her to be embroiled in the rivalry with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.

In case you didn't know...

Lita is considered to be one of the Superstars who paved the path for the women's division we love so dearly. At a time when the in-ring product was not the focus of the show, she showed that the girls could hang with the boys.

Last week, her and Trish Stratus were involved in a war of words with Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. While the women almost came to blows, Bliss and James pulled out in time. What is in store for us this week?

The heart of the matter

With the Evolution pay-per-view on the horizon, it is clear that WWE will be relying on legends like Lita to build some excitement ahead of the show, this weekend. One wonders that now that Alexa Bliss has been cleared to compete if we'll actually see some blows thrown ahead of the big match at WWE Evolution.

While nothing has been mentioned about Trish Stratus as part of this rumour, it only stands to reason that she will be a part of the proceedings on RAW as well, this week. It will be very odd to only see Lita come out to promote this historic pay-per-view event.

What's next?

One wonders if Lita will wrestle beyond Evolution. The pay-per-view should give us an indication of how ring-ready she is. There are way too many dream matches for her to take part in, if she decides to compete.

Do you guys think Lita can take on Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments.