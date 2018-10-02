WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Legend To Return At SmackDown 1000?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.24K // 02 Oct 2018, 11:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see Rey Mysterio return very soon?

What's the story?

If you were expecting Rey Mysterio to return at Super Show-Down, you may be in for some disappointment. However, you may not have to wait long after the show to see the legend make a comeback.

According to WrestleVotes and Cageside Seats, Rey Mysterio is possibly scheduled to make a huge comeback at SmackDown 1000. Nothing more has been discussed about his future in the company, following the appearance.

In case you didn't know...

Many consider Rey Mysterio to be perhaps the greatest luchador in history. Despite his size, he defied the odds and became one of the top players in WWE and WCW.

Mysterio made a huge comeback at the Royal Rumble this year, where he looked to be in absolutely fabulous shape. He has also made it clear that he would like to mix it up with the current crop of talent in WWE. Apparently Rey Mysterio signed a lucrative two year deal with WWE not long ago.

The heart of the matter

WrestleVotes has been a very reliable source of WWE rumours in the recent past. Therefore, when they say the following in their Tweet, there must be an element of truth to it:

Regarding Rey Mysterio, some within the company wanted a “surprise pop” for the Australia stadium show coming up on Saturday, however I’m hearing his return is more likely to happen in 2 weeks at SmackDown 1000. Mysterio was a staple of SD in the early days. Makes sense. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 1, 2018

One assumes that Rey Mysterio will stay on in the SmackDown Live brand following his special appearance, and become one of the top players of the blue brand. However, this is mere speculation because nothing has been confirmed in that regard. I do think it's safe to say however, that Mysterio will not be brought back for 205 Live.

What's next?

SmackDown 1000 is already scheduled to be a very special show with the return of Evolution. If Mysterio does indeed return, it will be the icing on the cake. Whom would you like to see him face?

Let us know in the comments below. Would you prefer to see Rey Mysterio on RAW or SmackDown Live?