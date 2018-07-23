Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE legend to show up on RAW (spoiler)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
807   //    23 Jul 2018, 12:15 IST

A familiar face will return to RAW on this week's show
A familiar face will return to RAW on this week's show

What's the story?

He was a part of the proceedings on RAW on last week's show, setting SummerSlam plans in motion. It turns out that Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman will be a part of this week's show as well, according to PWInsider and Cageside Seats.

According to another rumour on Cageside Seats, there may not be a clean finish during Reigns vs. Lashley. Could Heyman possibly play a part in the finish?

In case you didn't know...

Kurt Angle had recently provided an ultimatum to Brock Lesnar with regard to defending the Universal Championship. When he was about to strip Lesnar of the championship, Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman made his way to ringside.

It was then determined that Lesnar would be defending the title at SummerSlam. It was then determined that his opponent would be selected through two big triple threat matches on RAW, last week. Reigns and Lashley won their matches and will square off this week.

The heart of the matter

Reigns and Lashley clashed as recently as Extreme Rules. The fact that there is a rematch so soon after their clash indicates to the fact that there may be some foul play from a certain advocate during the said match.

It remains to be seen what role Heyman will play when he does show up. One could imagine him at the commentary desk, sharing his thoughts and views, with the RAW announce panel. If there's anyone who's a natural with the gift of gab, it's certainly Paul Heyman.

What's next?

Catch Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in action this week on RAW. What role could Paul Heyman play in the proceedings at hand? Will he favour a certain performer over another?

Who do you think will triumph on RAW? Reigns or Bobby Lashley?

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.



Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Paul Heyman
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for RAW show in July
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns comments on Brock Lesnar and...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Real reason why The Undertaker...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason Why Roman Reigns Missed RAW Revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible huge spoiler ahead of Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big matches announced for this week's RAW with...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Rumors of the week
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Spoiler about Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax?
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: SmackDown Live Superstars to...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: An update on Sami Zayn's injury
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us