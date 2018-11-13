WWE Rumor Mill: WWE legend to show up on SmackDown Live? (Spoiler)

Could we see a surprise on SmackDown Live?

What's the story?

RAW went off the air with the women of SmackDown Live invading the red brand, led by SmackDown Women's Champion, 'The Man', Becky Lynch. All eyes will be peeled to SmackDown Live, to see what measure of retribution the blue brand takes against RAW.

According to PWInsider, a WWE Hall of Famer is in town ahead of SmackDown Live. I would also like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

The build for Survivor Series is currently in progress. This week, we were treated to the go-home episode of RAW, ahead of the massive pay-per-view event.

The five women for the RAW Women's Team were named ahead of the invasion angle. Except for Natalya, it does seem like the team will comprise primarily of heels. Does this mean that SmackDown Live will be the babyfaces, heading into this match?

The heart of the matter

PWInsider reports that Ric Flair will be in town for SmackDown Live, which is in St. Louis. It is not known whether he's in town only for the show, or has something else planned, perhaps for the WWE Network.

What could be a logical course of reasoning is the fact that Charlotte Flair has been hesitant to take up the reins as the SmackDown Team Captain. However, she was part of the invading party that took over the red brand on this week's show. Maybe Ric Flair is being brought in to further this particular storyline, heading into the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

What's next?

Ric Flair is a legend and every time he comes to the ring, it is a big deal for sure. It is great how he's managed to stay relevant, so many years in the business of wrestling. I can't wait to find out what his role is, if the rumours are true.

Are you Team RAW or Team SmackDown Live? Let us know in the comments.