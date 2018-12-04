WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock changes WWE's schedule for WrestleMania weekend?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 247 // 04 Dec 2018, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rock

What's the story?

The WWE Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious Hall of Fames in pro wrestling, where the best pro wrestlers of all-time are inducted.

Next year's Hall of Fame ceremony will be held during WrestleMania weekend, as has been the norm for years, and there have been some rumours of who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, one of whom is The Rock.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock is one of the greatest wrestlers in the WWE, if not in the world of pro wrestling. His impact on WWE during the Attitude Era changed the course of pro wrestling.

He is now a part-time wrestler in the WWE, having made just a handful of appearances in the last few years as he has taken Hollywood by storm and become one of the biggest names in the industry.

The heart of the matter

We are just months away from WrestleMania weekend, which is also the weekend where the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held. The rumour mill is abuzz with the Superstars who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, with reports suggesting that The Undertaker and nWo would be part of the ceremony.

Also Read: 7 Superstars who may be inducted in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

There have also been reports that The Rock will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Cageside Seats have reported that due to scheduling conflicts, the Hall of Fame ceremony will be moved to Saturday, April 6, 2019, instead of Friday, as The Rock was not able to be with the WWE for three days.

The Hall of Fame ceremony has historically been held on the Friday of WrestleMania weekend, with NXT Takeover on Saturday. It seems like NXT Takeover will be on Friday, followed by the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, and WrestleMania on Sunday.

What's next?

We will learn soon which Superstars will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement