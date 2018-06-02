WWE Rumor Mill: WWE no longer hiring male managers?

Are male managers a dying breed in the wrestling world?

Paul Heyman has set the tone for male managers in WWE

What's the story?

Male managers are a lost art in WWE right now with Paul Heyman being the only standout attraction, but there could actually be a reason behind the lack of competition for the advocate of Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn't know...

There was a time when there were a number of male managers in WWE, but over the past few decades, they have seemingly been filtered out with Heyman being the only real male manager left in WWE.

Whilst there are still women like Lana doing a fantastic job of holding down her position as a manager, it appears that there haven't been any noteworthy male additions to the roster in a number of years. Paul Ellering also did a fantastic job of managing The Authors of Pain before they were promoted to the main roster and the duo decided to go alone.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE creative writer Jimmy Jacobs was part of a lot of changes in WWE over the past few years, but after he was caught taking a selfie with The Bullet Club, he was given his marching orders. Jacobs has since been able to reveal a lot of information about his time in WWE and recently spoke to Fightful about the change in policy when it comes to male managers. (Transcript via Ringsidenews)

“Managing got out of the spotlight somewhere in the ’90’s, the Attitude Era, when the era of the valet took over, in WWE in particular. From that respect, it’s a lost art. Nowadays though, look at a guy like Paul Heyman, who’s very, very, very good at what he does, who is as important to the Brock Lesnar package as Brock Lesnar is I dare say. I just think it’s coming back. I think that for so long, it was a WWE policy.”.

“WWE really sets the tone for everything else in this business – this kind of trickle-down effect. It was literally a policy, ‘Hey, we don’t hire male managers.’ It’s really just something that’s just got going again, I think in the last handful of years.”

What's next?

Paul Heyman has become an attraction all on his own in recent years and reports now suggest that Brock Lesnar could be returning to defend his Universal Championship at SummerSlam in August.

Do you think WWE should allow more male managers to make an impression or is Paul Heyman a hard act to follow? Sound off in the comments section below!