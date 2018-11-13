×
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE reportedly cancel plans for Survivor Series storyline

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
496   //    13 Nov 2018, 05:16 IST

An invasion is still expected to happen
An invasion is still expected to happen

What's the story?

Survivor Series is this weekend and according to Wrestlevotes there were plans for an epic storyline heading into the show, but these have since been canceled.

In case you didn't know...

Ahead of Survivor Series, there is always an invasion storyline when it comes to SmackDown and Raw as they jostle for the momentum heading into one of the biggest events of the year. Survivor Series has always been seen as the show that allows both SmackDown and Raw to go head to head, even though the traditional elimination match wasn't as much as a highlight until the brand split returned in 2016.

When it comes to ideas, WWE creative team come up with plans on a regular basis, but many of these never make it to air and the WWE Universe are none the wiser, but sometimes there are storylines that are leaked and they are incredible.

The heart of the matter

The WWE Universe is currently gearing up for Survivor Series and whilst there are a number of matches that are worth the wait, including Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar II and Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey, according to WrestleVotes, there was a storyline that WWE isn't ready to push forward.

This traitor storyline could have gone on for a number of months with Shane McMahon looking to find out where the leak was in the SmackDown locker room and looking to find a way to stop it, but obviously, this is no longer the case.

What's next?

An invasion is expected tonight on Raw and again on SmackDown Live since it's the final build up to Survivor Series on both shows and there will be a lot of stars looking to gain the advantage.

Do you think WWE should have allowed this idea to become a reality? Have your say in the comments section below...

