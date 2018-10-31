WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Reportedly has huge plans for Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania

Trish and Lita could be sticking around on WWE TV

What's the story?

Trish Stratus and Lita look to be sticking around WWE for the time being after their recent appearance on Raw, but the company also reportedly has huge plans for the WWE Hall of Famers at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Trish Stratus is a former seven-time Women's Champion whilst Lita is a former four-time Women's Champion in her own right which is why the WWE Universe rate the two women so highly. Stratus and Lita retired from the ring back in 2006 within a month of each other and haven't returned to WWE for a lengthy amount of time in more than a decade.

Stratus has since gone on to marry and give birth to two children before WWE came calling ahead of the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, but it appears that the company has decided to keep both women around ever since.

The heart of the matter

Trish Stratus and Lita recently won their Tag Team match at Evolution against Alicia Fox and Mickie James before they were then part of a 10-woman tag team match on Monday Night Raw.

Stratus and Lita are obviously kept around for a reason and Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently revealed that WWE has plans for the two women at WrestleMania 35.

“They kind of played it off like this is going to be it for Trish and Lita for now although we have heard that at the beginning of next year there are plans for them and there was an early plan for them for WrestleMania.”

“WrestleMania plans kind of blew up with the whole Roman Reigns thing but there was talk of Lita and Trish in a big tag match for WrestleMania," he said via Ringsidenews.

There are rumors that Stratus and Lita could be staying around to be part of the first ever Women's Tag Team Championship picture, which could be the main women's match at WrestleMania.

What's next?

It is unknown as to whether or not Stratus and Lita will continue to appear on WWE TV full-time over the next few months, but they will be a welcome addition to the WrestleMania card next April.

Would you like to see Trish and Lita fighting for the Women's Tag Team Championships?