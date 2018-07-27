WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's plans for Rusev, Lana, Aiden English, Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega revealed

Andrade "Cien" Almas (left), Zelina Vega (second from left), Lana (second from right) and Rusev (right) are set to be focal points of the feud which also features WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Aiden English

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE’s idea behind the ongoing Rusev vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas feud was discussed.

In reference to the same—the belief is that while Rusev engages in his rivalry with Almas, the former’s wife Lana is likely to perform in a feud of her own against the latter’s manager/valet Zelina Vega.

In case you didn’t know…

Rusev recently came up short in his bid to dethrone AJ Styles for the latter’s WWE Championship at the recent Extreme Rules PPV.

Nevertheless, both fans and experts alike continue to display their support toward “Rusev Day”, as “The Bulgarian Brute” Rusev commenced a new feud with Andrade “Cien” Almas on SmackDown Live.

The aforementioned feud is rather intriguing, in the sense that, it has Rusev, Lana & Aiden English on one side; and Almas & Vega on the other.

The heart of the matter

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live featured Andrade “Cien” Almas defeating Rusev in a singles match after the latter was unintentionally distracted by Aiden English.

Lana and Zelina Vega broke into a brawl with one another during the aforementioned matchup, and English came down the ramp to separate the duo—eventually ending up accidentally hitting Lana, which in turn distracted Rusev.

Dave Meltzer of The Observer explained WWE’s handling of the Rusev-Almas program; stating—

“I like the idea of the Rusev and Andrade “Cien” Almas program. I think it gets Lana in a situation where she can be a lot more successful, than the situation which she’s been in where she’s wasting her time.”

“And it gives Zelina Vega an opponent…Now they’re in a good position.”

“Then there’s that secondary thing where (Aiden) English and Rusev are having their problems, which is too bad for English because it wouldn’t end well for him.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, it’s being emphasized that Meltzer’s indication is that English’s endgame in the ongoing Rusev-Almas feud, could likely see English being removed from the “Rusev Day” stable.

The aforementioned speculation has lately gained considerable steam, as most experts believe that Rusev and Lana could turn against English—removing the latter from their team sooner rather than later.

What’s next?

Fans can expect Rusev and Andrade “Cien” Almas to continue feuding over the next several weeks on SmackDown Live.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that while Rusev takes on Almas, his wife Lana will feud with Almas’ manager Zelina Vega.

What are your thoughts on Rusev, Lana, Aiden English, Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega being involved in a new storyline? Sound off in the comments!