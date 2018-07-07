WWE Rumor Mill: WWE's stance on Daniel Bryan's pro-wrestling future possibly revealed

Daniel Bryan seems primed to continue showcasing his professional wrestling prowess in WWE

What’s the story?

Per WrestleVotes, Daniel Bryan is likely to re-sign with the WWE after his current deal expires later this year.

Apparently, the WWE already has a pretty clear idea of Bryan’s next career move, owing to which the company continues to invest in his character. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

After a couple of brief stints in the WWE back in the early and late 2000s respectively, Daniel Bryan signed with the WWE for good in 2010.

Bryan has been a staple of WWE programming ever since, and competed in several notable storylines as well as a number of incredible matches.

Bryan was forced to retire from in-ring competition owing to injury issues back in 2016, and served as the SmackDown Live General Manager until he received medical clearance to wrestle again earlier this year.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that the professional wrestling rumor mill has lately been abuzz regarding the possibility of Daniel Bryan leaving the WWE and performing on the independent professional wrestling circuit after his current contract with the WWE expires this September 1st.

Nevertheless, WrestleVotes now reports that the WWE has a pretty good idea as to what Bryan is set to do next.

In other words, the WWE believes that Bryan is highly likely to sign a new deal with the WWE, and continue with the organization.

Fans can read the statement put forth by WrestleVotes regarding the same, below—

“Regarding Daniel Bryan and his contract: WWE has a strong idea on what he’s going to do. So much so, that months ago the decision was made to have the 2K19 Showcase mode revolve around him. Having that game release w/o Bryan on the roster wouldn’t look good. So....”

What’s next?

Daniel Bryan & Kane are presently set to compete against The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) for the latter team’s WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The aforementioned matchup will take place at WWE’s Extreme Rules PPV that airs from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15th.

