WWE Rumor Mill: Chelsea Green signs with WWE; reports to Performance Centre this week

WWE has gotten itself another top female star in Chelsea Green!

What's the story?

There is online speculation that former Impact Wrestling and current Lucha Underground competitor, and top ALL-IN standout Chelsea Green has signed for the WWE this week and has reported to the performance centre.

In case you didn't know...

Chelsea Green attended a tryout at the WWE Performance Centre in June and spoke to the Orlando Sentinel as reported by us about how she thought she had done and whether or not she thought that the WWE would sign her.

I don't know if anyone can say, oh, I know I'm going to get signed. You don't know what they're looking for. You might have excelled in-ring but you might not have excelled at promos. It's about giving it 110 percent, and then having NXT want you in their family. If they don't want me, I'm still happy with the performance that I gave. That's all you can ask for.

Green also appeared in the Tough Enough season that Velveteen Dream, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were. Interestingly none of them won that series with Josh 'Yeti' Bredl and Sara Lee winning and going on to amount to not much.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea Green, who was known as Laurel Van Ness in Impact Wrestling and Reklusa in Lucha Underground recently gave a standout performance at huge indy event ALL IN, proving the WWE would be lucky to have her.

However, it seems that it is now official as online wrestling news-breaker Rovert has revealed that Chelsea Green reported to the WWE Performance Centre this week, having officially signed with the WWE.

Chelsea Green reported to the WWE Performance Center this week and has been signed by WWE. — rovert (@SoDuTw) October 9, 2018

For those wondering about Chelsea Green's Lucha Underground status, don't worry! She isn't currently attached to the promotion having finished this setup tapings for the fourth season that you're seeing now.

What's next?

With Chelsea at the performance center, it's only a matter of time before we see her in an NXT ring either on a house show or on television, however, it's likely her debut will be saved for a big occasion, given her star presence on the indies.

Are you excited to see Chelsea Green in the WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!