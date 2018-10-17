×
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE Teases Batista's Potential WrestleMania 35 Match

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
9   //    17 Oct 2018, 06:46 IST

Things could get really tense in New York
Things could get really tense in New York

What's the story?

Batista made his long-awaited return to WWE TV as part of SmackDown 1000 and it appears that the former World Champion could have just set up his WrestleMania 35 match.

In case you didn't know...

SmackDown's 1000th episode boasted the reunion of Evolution and whilst Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Triple H were there to push the fact that they were three men who are proof of the Evolution that has gone on in WWE over the past 19 years, Batista had one sole mission in mind.

Reports following his departure back in 2014 suggested that his reasons were because he wanted to be pushed towards the World Championship and would only return to the company if he was given a feud that he could sink his teeth into.

The heart of the matter

Batista delivered a heartfelt promo tonight on SmackDown 1000 where he pointed out all of the achievements of Orton and Flair before he turned to Triple H. The Animal stated that The Game was a 15 time World Champion and that there wasn't a lot that he hadn't accomplished in the business, except being able to defeat him.

This was seemingly the end of the segment as the two men stared each other down and then decided to hug it out when Flair came between them. Rumors over the past few weeks have suggested that Batista could be set to collide with Triple H on the grandest stage of them all next year and this is the biggest tease that WWE has given the WWE Universe when it comes to The Animal's imminent return to the ring.

What's next?

WrestleMania is more than six months away which means that the company has plenty of time to set up this match and it now pushes the fact that Batista could go into the Hall of Fame even harder.

Are you looking forward to Batista vs Triple H at WrestleMania 35? Have your say in the comments section below...

