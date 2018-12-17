WWE Rumor: Possible hint that new Intercontinental Champion will be crowned at TLC

Rollins could be dropping his Championship to Ambrose tonight at TLC

What's the story?

Seth Rollins defends The Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at TLC tonight in what is believed to be the first match in a lengthy feud for the two former World Champions.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose debuted together as The Shield back in November 2012 and their careers have gone side by side ever since. Rollins and Ambrose are former Tag Team Champions together, but also had one of the best feuds of the year back in 2014 when Rollins turned on his longtime friend and it resulted in the two former friends colliding inside Hell in a Cell.

At the time, The Architect was a heel whilst The Lunatic Fringe was a face, but many fans hoped that the time would come where they would rehash their feud but the roles would be reversed.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's feud kick-started earlier this year when Ambrose turned on Rollins following their Tag Team Championship win back in October and has since claimed that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were holding him back when he was part of The Shield.

It is believed that this feud will now continue into 2019, a theory that Dave Meltzer has also backed since he believes that this is just the first match between Rollins and Ambrose in what could be a long feud.

"I also think that you’ve got Seth Rollins out there who’s on a show with an AJ Styles/Daniel Bryan match and he’s not going to be over-shadowed. They’re gonna probably really have a Hell of a match,” via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Rollins and Ambrose collide tonight at TLC and Ambrose is expected to walk out as Intercontinental Champion since it would be the simplest way to prolong the feud between the two stars.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will continue their feud until WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

