×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor: Possible hint that new Intercontinental Champion will be crowned at TLC  

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
510   //    17 Dec 2018, 01:00 IST

Rollins could be dropping his Championship to Ambrose tonight at TLC
Rollins could be dropping his Championship to Ambrose tonight at TLC

What's the story?

Seth Rollins defends The Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at TLC tonight in what is believed to be the first match in a lengthy feud for the two former World Champions.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose debuted together as The Shield back in November 2012 and their careers have gone side by side ever since. Rollins and Ambrose are former Tag Team Champions together, but also had one of the best feuds of the year back in 2014 when Rollins turned on his longtime friend and it resulted in the two former friends colliding inside Hell in a Cell.

At the time, The Architect was a heel whilst The Lunatic Fringe was a face, but many fans hoped that the time would come where they would rehash their feud but the roles would be reversed.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose's feud kick-started earlier this year when Ambrose turned on Rollins following their Tag Team Championship win back in October and has since claimed that Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were holding him back when he was part of The Shield.

It is believed that this feud will now continue into 2019, a theory that Dave Meltzer has also backed since he believes that this is just the first match between Rollins and Ambrose in what could be a long feud.

"I also think that you’ve got Seth Rollins out there who’s on a show with an AJ Styles/Daniel Bryan match and he’s not going to be over-shadowed. They’re gonna probably really have a Hell of a match,” via Ringsidenews.

What's next?

Rollins and Ambrose collide tonight at TLC and Ambrose is expected to walk out as Intercontinental Champion since it would be the simplest way to prolong the feud between the two stars.

Do you think Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will continue their feud until WrestleMania? Have your say in the comments section below...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE Rumors: Possible spoiler on title changes at TLC
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Why Dean Ambrose Will Win The Intercontinental...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible hint that we could see a new...
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Last-Minute rumors you should know 
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that WWE should Pull Off at TLC 
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
TLC Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler for the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: New favorites indicate big title changes at TLC 
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Every rumor you need to know
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Seth Rollins vs...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us