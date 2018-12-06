WWE Rumor: Possible reason why intergender matches have been banned in WWE

Competitive intergender matches have seemingly been banned in WWE

What's the story?

WWE once saw a number of intergender matches on a regular basis, but it appears that the company has now decided that there is nothing to warrant these kinds of matches in the current era.

In case you didn't know...

Chyna won the Intercontinental Championship from Jeff Jarrett, Trish Stratus and Lita challenged Chris Jericho and Christian to a tag team match and Maria was punished by being placed in a match with Umaga by Jonathan Coachman. All these were matches that were seen as entertaining at the time they were aired but have no place in WWE at present.

Over the past few years, WWE has stepped away from male vs female matches with the most recent ones containing James Ellsworth since he was seen as a star who could be defeated by the women's division.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by RingSideNews, the reason WWE doesn't allow women to wrestle men in competitive matches anymore is because they are worried about the public backlash and because of their contract with Mattel.

Mattel design and create all of WWE's wrestling figures, and their deal is that they don't want to see women being overpowered by men on TV, which could be why all these kinds of storylines have been avoided despite Ronda Rousey signing and obviously being able to hold her own in the ring with a man.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey fought Triple H at WrestleMania, even though it was a mixed tag team match, so perhaps WWE is coming away from this idea now that someone of Rousey's caliber has signed to the company.

Do you think intergender matches should make a return to WWE? Have your say in the comments section below..

