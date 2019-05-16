×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumor: Possible spoiler for the Money In The Bank PPV

Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Rumors
2.24K   //    16 May 2019, 10:20 IST

Can Finn Balor win it all at Money in The Bank?
Can Finn Balor win it all at Money in The Bank?

What's the story

Finn Balor is set to compete in Sunday's Money In The Bank ladder match for an opportunity at a future title shot, but what happens after that? Beyond that, what happens if The Demon King is unsuccessful in his quest to reenter the main title picture and doesn't get his hands on the briefcase at Money in The Bank?

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor regained the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Bobby Lashley but hasn't done much with the belt since then. Of course, that's not exactly his fault, especially since he was hand-picked to compete in the Money In The Bank ladder match, but hopefully, WWE has some kind of plan going forward for the former Universal champion.

Whether The WWE Universe likes it or not, the company has kind of dropped the ball on Balor in the past, which could mean that they will do the same if he is doesn't come out the winner in the ladder match. With that being said, however, WWE seems to already have a feud picked out for him right after Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Finn Balor will be feuding with Andrade after The Money In The Bank pay per view, which raises two interesting questions. The first is whether this means Balor will lose Sunday's match, and the second is whether Balor will keep the Intercontinental title around his waist or not.

Although Balor is a newly minted champion, WWE seemingly has a lot of stock in Andrade right now and might want to finally put a title on the former NXT star. Of course, that means taking it off Balor, which is probably going to rub some fans the wrong way, but at least WWE would be sticking true to their promise of building stars.

What's next?

Finn Balor, Andrade, and six other competitors are set to face off for a chance at becoming the next Mr. Money In The Bank and it's going to be very interesting to see who that lucky winner turns out to be. in the end, however, it will also be interesting to see where WWE goes with Andrade and Balor, and if it will result in Balor losing the Intercontinental title.

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Finn Balor Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Advertisement
WWE News: Another Championship match confirmed for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
3 Things Possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
3 controversial things WWE could be planning for Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Booking: 3 steps to shocking the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw Spoiler: Braun Strowman replaced in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 things that could happen if Ricochet wins the men's ladder match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money In The Bank 2019: 5 interesting stats heading into the event 
RELATED STORY
Why Andrade should be the one to win the Money In the Bank contract
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Preview, Prediction, and Start Time
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us