WWE Rumor Roundup: Another Superstar asks for release; John Cena hints at WrestleMania 36 opponent and more – 11th November 2019

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 12 Nov 2019, 04:45 IST

In today's roundup, we take a look at Shane McMahon's WWE status, the EVOLVE star who is eyeing a move to WWE, Stone Cold's podcast returning soon with The Undertaker and more!

Before we get to that, let us take a look at the two headline-makers of the day:

Sin Cara asks for release from WWE

Sin Cara has become the 6th WWE Superstar to ask for his release this year! The former NXT Tag Team champion tweeted out a statement earlier today and revealed that he made the decision last night.

His statement towards the end read: ”Last night, after praying and considering, thinking about the future of my children, I made one of the most difficult yet sensible decisions in my wrestling career. I have requested my release from WWE."

Sin Cara thanked WWE for the opportunity and said that he was forever grateful to them. He also went on to thank the WWE Universe for their continued support.

Reports have since emerged that the Superstar has 3 years left on his current deal and WWE have not yet made a decision on his release. Mike Kanellis, The Revival, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger are the other stars who requested their release this year.

John Cena hints at his WrestleMania 36 opponent

Randy Orton challenged John Cena for a match at WrestleMania 36, and now it looks like the 16-time WWE Champion is up for it! The leader of Cenation has revealed that he will be a part of WrestleMania, but does not decide the matches.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said:

"I wasn’t even aware of that. I never make the matches, I’m just grateful to be able to perform in WWE. Every day away from it, I miss it more and more and more. I’m becoming more honest with myself about how much I miss it. I’m very eager to get back into a WWE ring soon.”

“And on the subject of WrestleMania, I can tell you this—I haven’t missed a WrestleMania since my first appearance at WrestleMania 19, and I do not plan to miss a WrestleMania for decades to come.”

Cena did not have a match at WrestleMania 35, but he appeared in a segment with Elias.

