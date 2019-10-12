WWE Rumor Roundup: Superstar set to be out for a year, 6-time champion wants to come out of retirement and more – 11th October 2019

Vince McMahon vs Hulk Hogan?

In today's roundup, we take a look at the original plans for the Hell In A Cell ending, backstage news on WWE Draft and more!

Ember Moon could be out for a year!

Ember Moon has suffered an injury and could be out for nearly a year, according to Dave Meltzer. He noted on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she might either have an ankle or an Achilles injury.

While an ankle injury could see her out for a couple of months, an Achilles injury will see her on the sidelines for nearly a year. WWE are yet to report on her injury and could be still waiting for a medical report. However, Meltzer said:

Moon will be out of action for a decent length of time with either an ankle or an Achilles injury. The latter is really nasty, as that can be close to a year. Ankle wouldn’t be nearly as bad.

WON also reported on injuries suffered by Samoa Joe and Sasha Banks well. They report that Joe is out with a broken thumb while Banks suffered back and hip injuries at Hell In A Cell. A return date for both was not mentioned.

6-time champion wants to come out of retirement

Hulk Hogan has confirmed that he wants to come out of retirement and has spoken to Vince McMahon about it. In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Hogan said:

I talked to Vince, and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match. I told Vince, `When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.

The 6-time champion also confirmed that he wanted to fight Vince itself in his final match.

