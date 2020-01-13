WWE Rumor Roundup: Triple H wants 2 Superstars to return, former WWE champion talked out of retirement and more – 12 January 2020

Vince McMahon and Triple H

In today's roundup, we take a look at the huge planned mistake that took place on RAW, another update on Edge, The Revival saying goodbye, the next Saudi Arabian pay-per-view and more!

As usual, before we get to all that, it is time to check out the two headline-makers of the day:

Triple H wants 2 Superstars to return

Triple H has revealed that he would love to see Edge and Paige return to the ring but their health is the main thing to focus on. Talking to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, the WWE COO claimed that he is a fan of the two Superstars and would be open to having them back in the ring. He said:

“When you're talking about people as talented as Edge and Paige, who wouldn't want them to return? I'm a fan, just like everyone else, and, yeah, I'd love to see them step into the ring and compete. More importantly than that, though, I'd like to see them live long and healthy lives.”

"So, with both of them, those would be personal choice for them... No, I shouldn't say that. Personal choice would be a part of it, then medical choice for the other part. WWE is at a different level. There is no other level, almost, from a medical oversight standpoint."

Former WWE champion talked out of retirement

Rey Mysterio was talked out of retiring by his son, Dominick according to Sportskeeda's very own, Tom Colohue. The real-life incident was used as a part of storyline as well and Colohue claims that it was a decision Rey took a few months ago. He said:

Well, this is the final run, he has been quite open about that. He cut a promo a few weeks ago, maybe months ago to be fair, they have tried a couple of different pushes with Dominick Mysterio but they have had bad luck with Rey getting injured, he was off TV, a few weeks, few months I’m not entirely sure, but there was a promo in which he said he was going to retire and then was talked out of it by his son.

