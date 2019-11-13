WWE Rumor Roundup: Dolph Ziggler wants former ECW champion to rejoin WWE, Vince McMahon wanted to stop The Rock's segment and more – 12th November 2019

WWE Rumor Roundup

In today's roundup, we take a look at Liv Morgan's new character, Rusev talking about the incidents in Saudi Arabia and his cryptic tweet. The former United States champion also spoke about his storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley and went on to pick the WWE Superstar who he wants as his partner against the duo.

Before we get to that, let's get the two headline-makers out of the way:

Vince McMahon almost went to the ring to stop The Rock's segment

Dave Meltzer has revealed that Mick Foley finally opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to the 'This Is Your Life' segment involving The Rock. The WWE Chairman was reportedly furious with the length of the segment and wanted to go down to the ring and stop it himself!

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

"I just saw Mick Foley last night. He did a show here. It was pretty fun. He told a story, I had never heard this story.

"So he was talking about the This is Your Life segment that he and the Rock did. I didn’t like that segment but it did do really big ratings and what I didn’t know is that Vince McMahon absolutely hated the segment. He hated it so bad, because it went so long, that he almost stormed down to the ring on live TV and stopped the segment, in fact, they had to talk him out of doing that.”

Dolph Ziggler wants former ECW champion to rejoin

Rumors of John Morrison rejoining WWE have been doing the rounds for some time now but nothing official has happened so far. The former ECW World Champion is a fan favourite and now, Dolph Ziggler has also revealed that he wants him to return.

Talking to talkSPORT, Ziggler said:

“He’s a friend of mine and I was doing him a favour [featuring in the movie]. He keeps it under his coat about what he’s doing but for three years he’s been telling me he’s coming back! So, I don’t know if he’s messing with me or what so I stopped asking him. I hope he comes back.”

Morrison distanced himself from the reports last month but rumors still suggest that he will be making his return soon.

