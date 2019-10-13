WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar misses show due to injury, botch in Draft, Superstars drafted after SmackDown, and more – 13th October 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 616 // 13 Oct 2019, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's been a busy week in WWE, and the upcoming week is set to be another exciting affair, with the Draft set to move to RAW on Monday night. We will also get storylines beginning to fall in place for the Crown Jewel PPV, that will take place later this month.

In today's WWE rumor roundup, we reveal a Superstar who missed live shows during the week, most likely due to injury, a mistake that WWE made during the draft, backstage news about Crown Jewel travel arrangements, and a whole lot more!

Let's dive straight into today's WWE rumors.

#1 Sasha Banks misses shows

Sasha Banks after Hell in a Cell

Sasha Banks officially moved to SmackDown last week from RAW during the WWE Draft. She has been in a feud with Becky Lynch since turning heel, and the feud between the two will continue despite both Superstars being on different brands.

Becky Lynch was retained by RAW during the Draft, and she will face off against Banks once again on RAW this coming week.

Banks missed a few live shows, with WrestlingInc reporting that it could mostly be because of an injury that Banks sustained in her Hell in a Cell match against Lynch. Banks reportedly suffered a tailbone injury in her match with Lynch.

#2 WWE make mistake during Draft while picking Superstars

Drafting so many Superstars could be a tricky and confusing affair, and it seems that it has caught out WWE. Heavy Machinery, the tag team of Otis and Tucker were retained on SmackDown, but their draft should have happened on RAW rather than SmackDown last week, as per 411 Mania.

Advertisement

WWE had originally announced Heavy Machinery to be one of several Superstars in the draft pool to be selected on RAW on Monday, rather than SmackDown.

This is a small and insignifcant error on WWE's part, though.

1 / 4 NEXT